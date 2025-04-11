The Bulwark
Hollywood Imagery's Impact on Politics
Hollywood Imagery's Impact on Politics

Alissa Wilkinson on Joan Didion and the merger of showbiz and politics.
Sonny Bunch
Apr 11, 2025
On this week’s episode, I’m joined by New York Times film critic Alissa Wilkinson to discuss her new book about Joan Didion, We Tell Ourselves Stories. I mentioned the book in a newsletter a couple of weeks back, but I wanted to focus on the ways in which the political world has borrowed showbiz’s penchant for image calibration, from the ways in which issues are decided upon to the means by which politicians decide which voters to target. Didion, of course, was a natural observer of these shifts, having spent years in Hollywood before becoming one of the nation’s most interesting political observers. If you enjoyed this episode, I hope you both pick up a copy of Alissa’s book and share this with friends!

Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
