Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The 2025 Stunt Awards!
Brandon Struessnig returns to discuss the latest edition of Vulture's stunt awards.
Sonny Bunch
Mar 08, 2025
'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, I’m plesaed to be rejoined by Brandon Struessnig to discuss one of my favorite packages of the year, Vulture’s annual stunt awards. Who were the big winners? What were some of the surprises? Just how long did it take George Miller to shoot that war rig sequence in Furiosa anyway? All that and more on this week’s episode. Make sure to check out the winners before listening to us discuss them. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

