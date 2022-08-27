The Bulwark
Shield of the Republic
Imperial Russia, Past and Present (with John Herbst)
Imperial Russia, Past and Present (with John Herbst)

Aug 27, 2022
Eric welcomes back Eliot from travels and illness to host John Herbst who was the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine during the Orange Revolution. They discuss Russia’s imperial past and present, the Biden Administration’s 3 billion dollar military assistance package, the course of the war, the assassination of Darya Dugina, and the prospects for diplomacy and grade the Administration’s efforts to manage the Ukraine crisis.

Links:

Eric’s article co-authored with Daniel Fata, David Kramer, and Stephen Biegun

The open letter organized by John Herbst and signed by Eric

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia. Email us with your feedback at shieldoftherepublic@gmail.com.

Discussion about this episode

Appears in episode
