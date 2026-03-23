Iran and the Roots of Islamist Terror (w/ Jason Burke)

Eric and Eliot open by analyzing the decapitation campaign against Iran's leadership, the knock-on consequences of the war's energy disruptions, and the Gulf states' reaction to the war. They also explore how the PRC will incorporate lessons from the war, and how depleted U.S. munitions stocks will be refilled. They then turn to special guest Jason Burke, author and longtime national security correspondent at The Guardian. They discuss Jason's effort to explain the origins of contemporary Islamist terrorism in the late 1960s and early 1970s, the role technology played in the evolution of terrorism, and the transition from secular to religious terrorism in the twentieth century.



The Revolutionists: The Story of the Extremists Who Hijacked the 1970s:

https://a.co/d/09FMRU7U



Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

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Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.