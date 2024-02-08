The Bulwark

Feb 8, 2024

Could we please stop calling them the Republican party and call them what they really are?.the American fascist party?

Suzie Wiles has a proven track record electoral success for her clients. She is a heckuva operator. It's a damn shame she's focusing her efforts to bring fascism into power in the U.S. What HAPPENED to these people? It's shameful, but there seems little doubt that she got the MAGA injection that cured her of a conscience.

69 more comments...

