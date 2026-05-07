Isaac Saul: The Mind-Blowing Self-Dealing in the Oval Office

Trump's corruption is so astonishing, extensive, and overwhelming that most people can't keep up with all the ways he's profiting off his presidency every single day. Isaac examined the reporting on the First Family's self-dealing in Trump's second term, and he's compiled the most exhaustive accounting of it so far. Just two examples: Trump's sons are doing business with a criminal syndicate that stole billions from Americans; and Trump last year branded a cellphone, had it certified by the FCC, and never delivered them to buyers who paid $100 for the device. The Dems are not doing nearly enough to highlight Trump's corruption. Plus, Saudi-paid Jared really needs to testify before Congress, the value of a news source that breaks our algorithmic siloes, and the risk of the Iran war just fading into the background.

Tangle News' Issac Saul joins Tim Miller.

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