Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Donald B. Ayer, Philip Allen Lacovara, and Dennis Aftergut: Jack Smith Should Be Investigating Trump’s Current Election Conduct

WE’VE BEEN HERE BEFORE. The pre-election public record is full of clues—flashing red lights, really—that Donald Trump is preparing to try to steal the vote again if he loses. The Justice Department should be investigating it now. Any legitimate, fact-based court challenges to particular vote counts are not the problem. The alarm arises from the ominous indications that Trump will try to gum up the works at every stage of vote counting, state-by-state Electoral College meetings, and election certifications.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

📣 Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here .

✍️Also: Did you know that every podcast has a transcript for B+ members? Yes! If you’re more a reader than a listener/viewer, open any podcast and the transcript button is beneath the player.

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages x4)

MANHEIM, PENNSYLVANIA—Moments before the start of a Trump campaign panel discussion here on Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on a skywalk above the idling crowd of about 100 supporters. Those gathered at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex1 screamed when they saw him. And he responded to their adulation by raising his fists triumphantly and mouthing, “Yes!”

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Pour One Out: The O’Fallon Brewery in Maryland Heights, MO, went out of business last month. They made excellent beer.

Happy… Saturday? I am here with a special Saturday Double Overtime, as we’re publishing some #SaturdayContent in the closing days of the election. Greetings from Saint Louis.

My hotel… wasn’t carrying the game, so, sadly, I missed this walk off grand salami last night. Go Dodgers!

“It has fallen to me, the humor columnist… to endorse Harris for president” (Alexandra Petri, WaPo 🎁)

Ex-WaPo Editor: This Is a Straight Bezos-Trump ‘Quid Pro Quo’ (Daily Beast)

Michelle Obama brings the heat… In Michigan, while Trump is trying to cut into the Muslim vote share there.

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.