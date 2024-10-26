Keystone State of the Race (with Holly Otterbein)

There's one thing Republican and Democratic strategists all agree on right now: no state is more likely to decide this election than Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania-based POLITICO reporter Holly Otterbein joins Sarah to break down Pennsylvania's shift to the right in recent years, and why Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is finding himself in a surprisingly close race.

show notes

Spotlight PA: Democrats in Pa. approach 2024 election with slimmest voter registration advantage in decades

By Holly Otterbein:

Harris ramps up her appeals to Republican voters in the Philly suburbs

‘Pennsylvania is such a mess’: Inside Team Harris’ unusual levels of finger-pointing

Dems see warning signs for Harris with Latino men in Pennsylvania

