The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
2

Raw Audio: Democrats on Biden's Decline

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
May 31, 2025
∙ Paid
6
2
Share

Sarah had a busy travel schedule this week, so we're bringing you some raw audio. With the recent revelations about Joe Biden's mental state during his term, we asked a couple of groups of Democrats what they thought during (and after) his presidency, and how it might inform their thinking going forward. These voters liked Biden but supported his decision to withdraw from the 2024 race. The excerpts of these groups were edited for length and for participants' privacy.

Leave a comment


Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade to now to listen without ads.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture