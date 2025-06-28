Do the Next Right Thing, Change the World (with Heather Cox Richardson)

Our season finale is a bit of a pep talk. America is in a precarious place, but Americans everywhere are speaking up against the authoritarian threat. Historian extraordinaire Heather Cox Richardson joins Sarah to discuss the lessons history leaves for this moment, and Americans' role in fighting back.

By Heather Cox Richardson:

Letters from an American

Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America

