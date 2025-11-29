Just Press The Deflation Button! (with Catherine Rampell)

Donald Trump got elected in 2024 because voters felt prices were too high. But, as our guest says, that’s not really a great thing for a politician to promise. So, as we head into the holiday season of Trump’s first year back in office, how are his voters feeling about the state of the economy? New Bulwark economics editor Catherine Rampell joins the show to discuss the state of the economy and what politicians can and cannot do to fix it. We also hear from voters about how their holiday spending habits have changed since last year.

By Catherine Rampell:

Trump Is Falling Into the Same Trap That Ensnared Biden

Trump’s One Weird Trick for Eliminating Bad News: Delete It

