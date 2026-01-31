Put Excuses on ICE (with Adrian Carrasquillo)

We saw an ICE officer kill an American citizen for the second time in less than three weeks. This time, it was harder for some of the voters we talked to to make an excuse for it. Bulwark immigration correspondent Adrian Carrasquillo returns to the show to discuss his reporting and listen to voters' raw reactions to what they're seeing in the news.



Show notes:

The abhorrent power of the photograph of a 5-year-old held by ICE



By Adrian Carrasquillo:

Why a Scared 5-Year-Old Boy Shook Our National Conscience

Portraits of the Minneapolis Resistance

