Two Qual Researchers Walk Into a Bar (with Margie Omero)

More and more Trump voters are souring on his administration. But why? Inflation, immigration, and Epstein are all in the mix, but there's a giant mosaic of disappointments. We needed a second qualitative researcher to make sense of it all. Democratic pollster Margie Omero joins the show to discuss what she's heard in her own focus groups, listen to Trump voters who are down on his job performance, and check in with the Democratic base.



Margie's focus groups:

Trump’s Problems With Latinos Go Deeper Than the Economy

14 Wellness Voters Talk Parenting, MAHA and Social Media

Leave a comment





Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Hit that like 🤍 button and share this episode with a friend.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.