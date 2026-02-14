The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Two Qual Researchers Walk Into a Bar (with Margie Omero)

Sarah Longwell and Margie Omero
Feb 14, 2026
∙ Paid

More and more Trump voters are souring on his administration. But why? Inflation, immigration, and Epstein are all in the mix, but there's a giant mosaic of disappointments. We needed a second qualitative researcher to make sense of it all. Democratic pollster Margie Omero joins the show to discuss what she's heard in her own focus groups, listen to Trump voters who are down on his job performance, and check in with the Democratic base.

Margie's focus groups:
Trump’s Problems With Latinos Go Deeper Than the Economy
14 Wellness Voters Talk Parenting, MAHA and Social Media

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

