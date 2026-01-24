The Heebie Jeebie GOP (with Will Sommer)

Some strange, under-the-radar things are happening on the right. Marco Rubio is experiencing a strange rehabilitation with the Republican base, and some young men are excited about taxing OnlyFans. Meanwhile, JD Vance is still on the struggle bus with swing voters, especially women. Will Sommer, The Bulwark’s right-wing fever swamp correspondent, joins Sarah to break down the growing rift between the MAGA establishment and the America First wing—and what it means for 2028.



By Will Sommer:

MAGA Influencers Cheered Trump’s Venezuela War. Their Audience Said ‘WTF?!’

Meet the First Groyper Politician

