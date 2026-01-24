The Bulwark

The Heebie Jeebie GOP (with Will Sommer)

Sarah Longwell and Will Sommer
Jan 24, 2026
Some strange, under-the-radar things are happening on the right. Marco Rubio is experiencing a strange rehabilitation with the Republican base, and some young men are excited about taxing OnlyFans. Meanwhile, JD Vance is still on the struggle bus with swing voters, especially women. Will Sommer, The Bulwark’s right-wing fever swamp correspondent, joins Sarah to break down the growing rift between the MAGA establishment and the America First wing—and what it means for 2028.

By Will Sommer:

MAGA Influencers Cheered Trump’s Venezuela War. Their Audience Said ‘WTF?!’

Meet the First Groyper Politician

The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

