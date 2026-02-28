Twitter vs. Texans (with Elaine Godfrey)

The Texas Senate primary on March 3 between James Talarico and Rep. Jasmine Crockett is a toxic cesspool on Twitter. But Texas Democrats are practically giddy over how much they like both candidates. Atlantic staff writer Elaine Godfrey, who's profiled both candidates, joins the show to chat about the race and discuss why she was kicked out of a Jasmine Crockett campaign event.



By Elaine Godfrey:

Why I Got Thrown Out of a Jasmine Crockett Rally

Audio of Elaine being kicked out: ‘Elaine From Atlantic … She Needs to Leave’

Texas's Pete

A Democrat for the Trump Era

