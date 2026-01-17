The Bulwark

America: Playing Stupid Games, Winning Stupid Prizes (with Bill Kristol)

Sarah Longwell and William Kristol
Jan 17, 2026
There's a lot of bad news right now—so much that none of it is breaking through that much to the voters we talked to. From the ICE killing of Renee Good to the Epstein files to the criminal investigation into Jerome Powell, Bulwark editor-at-large Bill Kristol joins Sarah for a reflective conversation on the tough times we live in and how voters are processing them.

Previous shows discussing the Epstein Files:

With Will Sommer (November 2025)

With Ashley Parker (September 2025)

With Will Sommer (July 2025)

Leave a comment

