Young Trump Voters Have Feelings (with Rachel Janfaza)

Why are Gen Z men drifting right while Gen Z women move left? And why do right-wing zoomers think the gender gap is so wide? Sarah Longwell talks with the newest Bulwark contributor Rachel Janfaza, founder of The Up and Up, to analyze new focus groups of Gen Z Trump voters. They also get into these voters' Trump fatigue on foreign policy, why a future JD Vance presidential run isn't appealing, and whether these voters could ever date someone across the political divide.



Show notes:

Rachel in Vox: The quiet reason why Trump is losing Gen Z

November 2025: Rachel Janfaza on The Focus Group Podcast

