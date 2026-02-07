The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Young Trump Voters Have Feelings (with Rachel Janfaza)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Rachel Janfaza's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Rachel Janfaza
Feb 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Why are Gen Z men drifting right while Gen Z women move left? And why do right-wing zoomers think the gender gap is so wide? Sarah Longwell talks with the newest Bulwark contributor Rachel Janfaza, founder of The Up and Up, to analyze new focus groups of Gen Z Trump voters. They also get into these voters' Trump fatigue on foreign policy, why a future JD Vance presidential run isn't appealing, and whether these voters could ever date someone across the political divide.

Show notes:
Rachel in Vox: The quiet reason why Trump is losing Gen Z
November 2025: Rachel Janfaza on The Focus Group Podcast

Leave a comment


Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Hit that like 🤍 button and share this episode with a friend.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.

The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture