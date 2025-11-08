Gen Z: They're Zooming Apart (with Rachel Janfaza)

We’ve heard a lot about how young men have shifted to the right...but this week’s election showed young women moving to the left as well. Gen Z expert Rachel Janfaza, founder of The Up and Up, joins Sarah to discuss why young women have shifted to the left, why their male peers have shifted to the right, and why their life priorities are so different. They also discuss Gen Z’s relationship with technology like AI, why Gen Z is a lonely generation, and the differences between Gen Z-ers who came of age before the pandemic, and after.

JOB ALERT: Sarah is looking for a qualitative researcher to join her team!



By Rachel Janfaza in The Up and Up:

More on the two gen zs

Young women are the story (And here’s how to piss them off...)

Nearly half of high schoolers have had a relationship with AI or know someone who has

Twice as many young people say religion is gaining influence in American life

Trad Husbands > Trad Wives

