New Jersey: The 'No Narc' State (with Jonathan V. Last)

Sarah Longwell
Jonathan V. Last
Oct 25, 2025
The New Jersey governor’s race is a little too close for comfort, after New Jersey had one of the largest swings toward Donald Trump of any state in the country, and the Democratic candidate, Mikie Sherrill is on track for a sub-optimal performance on Election Day against a sometimes-MAGA Republican, Jack Ciattarelli. Sarah doesn’t let JVL on The Focus Group very often, but made an exception because he’s one of The Bulwark’s resident New Jerseyans. You don’t want to miss this one.

The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

