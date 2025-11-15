The GOP's Life After Trump (with Robert Draper)

There’s always a possibility that Donald Trump will try to run for a third term. But plenty of Republicans don’t even want that...for now. We asked some of Trump’s base how they’re feeling about a third term for him (their answers may surprise you!) and talk about Marjorie Taylor Greene’s about-face and the rise of antisemitism on the right. Robert Draper of The New York Times Magazine joins Sarah to walk through some of the key forces bubbling up on the right.

By Robert Draper:

Weapons of Mass Delusion

Nick Fuentes: A White Nationalist Problem for the Right

