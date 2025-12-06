(Focus) Group Therapy (with Astead Herndon)

Swing voters are pretty fed up with politics in general. They’re often “swingy” because they can’t really stand either party. And in our most recent focus group, they all let political leaders HAVE IT. We also check in with Maine Democratic primary voters on their U.S. Senate race, which is shaping up to be one of the biggest proxy wars in the Democratic Party in 2026 and is telling us a lot about what Democrats are more willing to tolerate from candidates, as long as they fight. New York Times-turned-Vox host Astead Herndon makes his return to the show.

By Astead Herndon:

Inside the Improbable, Audacious and (So Far) Unstoppable Rise of Zohran Mamdani

How Zohran Mamdani won over Donald Trump — for now

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Hit that like 🤍 button and share this episode with a friend.

Share

The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.