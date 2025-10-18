New Yorkers Brace for Mamdani (with Harry Siegel)

Zohran Mamdani, the young, telegenic, democratic socialist state assemblyman, looks set to be New York City’s next mayor. So how are New Yorkers feeling about turning the keys over to him? We asked some of his supporters and detractors. Harry Siegel, senior editor at The City, returns to the show to give his two cents on one of the wilder New York City races in recent memory.

