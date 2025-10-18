The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
1

New Yorkers Brace for Mamdani (with Harry Siegel)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Sarah Longwell
Oct 18, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Zohran Mamdani, the young, telegenic, democratic socialist state assemblyman, looks set to be New York City’s next mayor. So how are New Yorkers feeling about turning the keys over to him? We asked some of his supporters and detractors. Harry Siegel, senior editor at The City, returns to the show to give his two cents on one of the wilder New York City races in recent memory.

By Harry Siegel:

FAQ NYC Podcast

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Hit that like 🤍 button and share this episode with a friend.

Share

The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture