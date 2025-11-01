Virginia: National Politics is Local (with Jeff Schapiro)

No election in 2025 has been more impacted by the Trump presidency than the Governor’s race in Virginia. This state doesn’t vote for MAGA candidates anymore, but their nominee for governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, isn’t really campaigning like that. So one of Sarah’s favorite Democrats, Abigail Spanberger, looks poised for a solid win on Election Day. Meanwhile in the Attorney General race, the Republican incumbent, Jason Miyares could pull off an unexpected comeback, so we talked to voters who are splitting their tickets between Spanberger and Miyares. Former Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist and University of Virginia Center for Politics scholar Jeff Schapiro joins the show to put this year’s election in the context of Virginia’s broad political evolution.

Jeff Schapiro in Crystal Ball: The Virginia Elections: Plenty of Late Drama, Although Not at the Top of the Ticket

