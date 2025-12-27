The Bulwark

America on Tape: A Brutal (and Hopeful) Year

The Best of the Focus Group
Sarah Longwell
Dec 27, 2025
A year in review from The Focus Group Podcast: the revealing moments, toughest conversations, and warnings that hit a little harder with hindsight—from swing voters to Democrats to cracks inside MAGA.

Original Episodes:

