Nothing is True, Everything is Possible (with Anne Applebaum)

Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have been marked by a lot of aspiring autocratic behavior—like deporting a legal resident without due process, targeting his political enemies, to walking right up to the line of ignoring the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, it's not a given that voters will care—or even clock that what they're seeing is bad. Atlantic staff writer Anne Applebaum joins Sarah to discuss how voters are seeing Trump, and how he's comparing to autocratic regimes around the world.

Leave a comment

By Anne Applebaum:

Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism

Autocracy, Inc.: The Dictators Who Want to Run the World

America’s Future Is Hungary

Follow

on Substack.



Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade to now to listen without ads.