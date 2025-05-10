Trump Had ONE JOB (with Dave Weigel)

With Donald Trump's approval ratings falling, that means some of his voters aren't getting what they voted for. We talked to those voters, to find out what that does and doesn't mean about their relationship to this administration (spoiler: they DON'T wish they'd voted for Kamala Harris). Semafor's Dave Weigel joins the show to break down how those voters are feeling, and the battle lines for the upcoming legislative battles over Trump's agenda.

By Dave Weigel:

Democrats’ new pitch: Down with the king

Democrats are all but done with Trump impeachment talk

