Trump Had ONE JOB (with Dave Weigel)

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Dave Weigel's avatar
Sarah Longwell
and
Dave Weigel
May 10, 2025
With Donald Trump's approval ratings falling, that means some of his voters aren't getting what they voted for. We talked to those voters, to find out what that does and doesn't mean about their relationship to this administration (spoiler: they DON'T wish they'd voted for Kamala Harris). Semafor's Dave Weigel joins the show to break down how those voters are feeling, and the battle lines for the upcoming legislative battles over Trump's agenda.

show notes

By Dave Weigel:
Democrats’ new pitch: Down with the king
Democrats are all but done with Trump impeachment talk

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade to now to listen without ads.

