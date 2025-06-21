NYC's Very Dumb Primary (with Harry Siegel)

The New York City mayoral primary is "dumb" and getting lots of "dumb attention," at least according to our (radically candid) guest. Democratic voters face a choice between disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and the inexperienced socialist state assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. There's another candidate who was just arrested by ICE, which may shake up this race at the VERY end. The City's Harry Siegel joins Sarah for a lively and wide-ranging conversation about New York City's politics today.
By The City:
By Harry Siegel:
Mamdani’s moment for momentum: The surging socialist in the Democratic mayoral primary
