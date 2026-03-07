What's a "Rug Pull"? (with Ed Elson)

Rachel Janfaza sits in for Sarah on this week’s Focus Group to take a look at Gen Z’s personal finances, from their long-term outlooks to their day-to-day habits…especially their investments in crypto and how they’re engaging with sports betting and prediction markets. Ed Elson, co-host of Prof G Markets, joins Rachel.
Show notes:
Rachel in The Up and Up: How Gen Z spends, saves, and invests
Rachel in The Up and Up: The Kalshi election
Ed’s interview with Kalshi founder Tarek Mansour
