The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

What's a "Rug Pull"? (with Ed Elson)

Rachel Janfaza's avatar
Ed Elson's avatar
Rachel Janfaza and Ed Elson
Mar 07, 2026
∙ Paid

Rachel Janfaza sits in for Sarah on this week’s Focus Group to take a look at Gen Z’s personal finances, from their long-term outlooks to their day-to-day habits…especially their investments in crypto and how they’re engaging with sports betting and prediction markets. Ed Elson, co-host of Prof G Markets, joins Rachel.

Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!

Show notes:

Rachel in The Up and Up: How Gen Z spends, saves, and invests

Rachel in The Up and Up: The Kalshi election

Ed’s interview with Kalshi founder Tarek Mansour

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Hit that like 🤍 button and share this episode with a friend.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members. Upgrade now to listen without ads and to join the community in the comments.

The Focus Group with Sarah Longwell is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Click to find the show or add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Share

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture