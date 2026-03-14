Illinois Senate Race: Daaaa Dems (with David Axelrod)

The Democratic primary for US Senate in Illinois is a bit quiet, according to our guest. But underneath the surface, one candidate has a VERY interesting way of getting attention...and voters are starting to notice. David Axelrod, former adviser to President Obama, joins the show to discuss this Chicago-style Senate race.
Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September!
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