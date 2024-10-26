The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
The Four Horsemen of the Media Apocalypse
1
3
0:00
-1:03:29

The Four Horsemen of the Media Apocalypse

Plus a BILLION other topics!
Sonny Bunch
Oct 26, 2024
1
3
Share
Transcript
Cristin Miloti and Colin Farrell in ‘The Penguin’

Good show, long show today with the Entertainment Strategy Guy (subscribe to his Substack here). I’m going to offer up timestamps here, which I don’t usually do, because there’s a ton of stuff covered in this podcast.

Amongst the topics we discussed: Marvel vs. DC in the TV realm (:40); Tulsa King’s status as a surprise hit for Paramount+ (11:40); what the data about Netflix’s second season of Monsters suggests about its completion rate and why that matters (16:06); why horror has a lower streaming ceiling than theatrical ceiling (21:29); Prime Video’s moves into sports and news (30:56); the four horsemen of the media apocalypse (38:41); and a cautious defense of embattled WB-Discovery honcho David Zaslav (56:17).

Phew! If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Audio
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
A Second Look at 'Caligula'
  Sonny Bunch
The Movie Donald Trump Doesn’t Want You to See
  Sonny Bunch
Why Is It So Hard to Find Something to Watch on Streaming?
  Sonny Bunch
Devo's Groundbreaking Work
  Sonny Bunch
How Social Media Is Warping Our Sense of Everything
  Sonny Bunch
The Death of a Community
  Sonny Bunch
Will Rogers and the American Spirit
  Sonny Bunch