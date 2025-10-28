The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

Don Gates's avatar
Don Gates
6mEdited

Jack Smith has had all of his hard work go up in smoke, and seen a criminal insurrectionist become president. I think this has all become quite personal for him; he knows he's dealing with liars, and when you're dealing with liars, you testify publicly, not privately.

L Turner's avatar
L Turner
1m

It’s pretty nervy for Jim Jordan to expect someone to show up for such a committee when he himself ignored a subpoena.

