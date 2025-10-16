The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
36m

Jack Smith's "the mechanization of lying" is at once a prophecy and already seeping into historical record, the kind of crystalline observation that future scholars will cite as the moment someone was willing to name the rot devouring the republic from within.

This has never been garden-variety political dishonesty; it's the industrialization of mendacity itself, a savage pivot from artisanal fabrication to mass-produced unreality, each lie distributed through red hat networks optimized for maximum cognitive saturation.

Bondi and Patel aren't politicians in any recognizable sense. They're operating systems, ruthlessly optimized for a singular function. The frictionless generation of contradiction without consequence. They don't prepare because preparation implies an underlying architecture of truth that must be navigated. They've transcended that primitive constraint entirely, their testimonies delivered with the dead-eyed efficiency of chatbots trained on authoritarian prose.

This represents an evolutionary leap in authoritarian technology. Twentieth-century despots required elaborate propaganda ministries, cumbersome apparatus to manufacture and maintain competing realities. The Trumpist innovation is blunt in its brutality. Why construct alternative facts when you can simply render factuality itself obsolete? Why maintain consistency when the very concept of consistency can be deprecated from the governance protocol?

We're watching beta tests of post-truth statecraft, where oaths mean nothing, testimony is performance art, and the machinery hums along powered not by belief but by the sheer momentum of shamelessness. The lie doesn't need to be plausible anymore. It merely needs to be loud, relentless, and algorithmically optimized for repetition.

Truth been made into just another legacy system, quaint and unscalable, awaiting its final decommission. In the smoking ruins of epistemic certainty, where verifiable reality once stood as civilization's load-bearing pillar, we're left with something infinitely more terrifying, a governance model that doesn't deny truth so much as it has evolved beyond any biological need for it whatsoever.

The red hats never craved truth anyway, only the narcotic certainty of being told what to believe, a transactional exchange where critical thought is surrendered for the cold comfort of belonging to something larger than their own abandoned capacity for discernment.

8 replies
Sherry Murray's avatar
Sherry Murray
44m

Jack Smith is exactly right, which is why you shouldn’t call it Millerland, you should call it GOP land. they’re the ones responsible for this police state full of lying, law-breaking, grifting bigots.

1 reply
43 more comments...

