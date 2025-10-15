Propaganda With OUR Money! Young SICKOS in the Chat! GOP Is SCARED of No Kings!

This week on The Next Level Jonathan V. Last, Sarah Longwell, and Tim Miller discuss the GOP’s accelerating moral collapse. MAGA wants to discredit No Kings protests as “Hate America” rallies, and a racist Young Republicans group chat leak shows how deep the rot goes. They explore how Kristi Noem’s taxpayer-funded ad blitz crosses every ethical line and what it says about ICE’s power in the administration. Plus, they debate whether establishment Democrats are sabotaging the party’s Senate chances by pushing candidates they feel are safer bets.

