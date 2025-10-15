The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Heather Cox Richardson: An Attack on Our System of Government

Tim Miller
and
Heather Cox Richardson
Oct 15, 2025
4
Republicans in Congress know that what they’re doing is deeply unpopular—on healthcare, supporting troops in the streets, and on redistricting. That’s why they’re basically in hiding, plotting new ways to try to shift the narrative. But because they’ve given their Constitutional power away to Trump & company, unelected officials in the administration are now making the taxing and spending decisions. Meanwhile, Trump has another monument in the works. Plus, Democrats and the Senate race in Maine, another military strike in the Caribbean, and MTG may be a bellwether of MAGA’s future.

Heather Cox Richardson joins Tim Miller.

show notes

