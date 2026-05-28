The Bulwark

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Anjali Deodhar's avatar
Anjali Deodhar
2h

Someday, Will, I think colleges will have a course just on your work! 😄 Please hold on to all the artifacts (!) of these absolutely mind-boggling corners of the far-right political fever-swamp you routinely wade into! For you are a better man than any of us, as the poet said.

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SandraLea's avatar
SandraLea
2h

How do these sad, pathetic little people come into being? I’ve a hard time believing they’re for real. I sure hope they don’t procreate.

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