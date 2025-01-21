JBU—Rabbit Hole Edition!

Mona welcomes Ben Parker to discuss what they're reading. History, fiction, biography. A great break from the news.
Books:
King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
Polio: An American Story by David Oshinsky
Making the Presidency by Lindsay Chervinsky
The Pursuit of Happiness by Jeffrey Rosen
Judgment at Tokyo: World War II on Trial and the Making of Modern Asia by Gary Bass
Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption by Laura Hillenbrand
Constitution of Knowledge by Jonathan Rauch
Cross Purposes by Jonathan Rauch
The Killer Angels by Michael Shaara
The Frozen Hours by Jeff Shaara
American Caesar: Douglas MacArthur 1880–1964 by William Manchester