Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5
5

JBU—Rabbit Hole Edition!

Mona Charen
and
Benjamin Parker
Jan 21, 2025
∙ Paid
5
5
Share

Mona welcomes Ben Parker to discuss what they're reading. History, fiction, biography. A great break from the news.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening. To listen to this episode become a Bulwark+ member today.

To add this Bulwark+ podcast to your player of choice, click here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Audio
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Parker
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
Do Democrats Remember How to be the Opposition?
  Mona Charen and Will Saletan
The Retconning of January 6
  Mona Charen and Jonathan V. Last
Kleptocracy and Kakistocracy
  Mona Charen and A.B. Stoddard
Surrender Vibes
  Mona Charen and Will Saletan
What is Wrong with People?
  Mona Charen and A.B. Stoddard
The Better Pardons
  Mona Charen and Jonathan V. Last
Mood of Gratitude
  Will Saletan and Mona Charen