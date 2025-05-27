The Bulwark

User's avatar
The Silver Symposium's avatar
The Silver Symposium
3h

So, I'm not sure this is accurate. Don't get me wrong, I agree with you. But the thing about the HTM was that he WAS a wrestler before Hogan. Which I think makes JD Vance the Bubba The Love Sponge of this whole thing.

For those unaware of who he is, he's the guy who filmed Hogan having sex with his wife. They were long time pals; Bubba, a really really bad radio shock jock, got lots of jobs because of Hogan, and lots of people HATED him.

But where Hogan went, he went. And the thing was, he basically banked on the idea that being successful meant being attached to someone popular. He was, in essence, a fat remora eel.

Look, people look back somewhat fondly on the Honky Tonk Man; he's viewed as being quaint in terms of hindsight. Meanwhile, everyone looks at Bubba the Love Sponge and remembers him as a racist jerk who got punched out by a black woman after calling her an ape.

And the thing is, like Vance, Bubba's articulation was 'if I capture the elites, they can convince the people.' Vance's whole idea is that if he sucks up to Trump, and all the other conservative elites, they can convince the blue collar workers to love him!

Which, I should point out, is the Ron DeSantis play. And that worked so well for him!

Jim Tung's avatar
Jim Tung
3h

"The vice presidency is the Intercontinental title of American politics."

lol this is quite close to "pitcher of warm spit" territory

