'Joker' Folly Number Two
Plus: Are toxic fandoms a true, or phantom, menace?
Sonny Bunch
Oct 08, 2024
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the dread toxic fandom, every executive’s favorite scapegoat for why their product failed to find an audience. Then they review Joker: Folie à Deux, one of the most disastrous sequels ever made. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a discussion of sequels that have no reason to exist. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
