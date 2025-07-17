JVL + John Ganz

JVL chats with John Ganz author of Unpopular Front on Substack. Their wide-ranging conversation started with a discussion about the Jeffrey Epstein case—not just what the controversy of the Epstein “papers” means for the Trump coalition, but the deeper questions about what the Epstein story reveals about class, trust, and the conspiracy mindset. They they turned to a discussion about democracy and citizenship, with a detour to talk about the Confederacy and the ways that oligarchic, racist thinking survived after the defeat of the slave feudalism in the Civil War. Also discussed: JD Vance, Peter Thiel, conspiracy thinking, and who could possibly take the mantle of MAGA leadership after Trump departs from the scene (Donald Trump Jr.?).

From Ganz: