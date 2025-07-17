The Bulwark

JVL + John Ganz

Discussing democracy, citizenship, Jeffrey Epstein, and who might succeed Trump.
Jonathan V. Last
and
John Ganz
Jul 17, 2025
Transcript

JVL chats with John Ganz author of Unpopular Front on Substack. Their wide-ranging conversation started with a discussion about the Jeffrey Epstein case—not just what the controversy of the Epstein “papers” means for the Trump coalition, but the deeper questions about what the Epstein story reveals about class, trust, and the conspiracy mindset. They they turned to a discussion about democracy and citizenship, with a detour to talk about the Confederacy and the ways that oligarchic, racist thinking survived after the defeat of the slave feudalism in the Civil War. Also discussed: JD Vance, Peter Thiel, conspiracy thinking, and who could possibly take the mantle of MAGA leadership after Trump departs from the scene (Donald Trump Jr.?).

From Ganz:

Unpopular Front
The Jock/Creep Theory of Fascism
Unpopular Front is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
Read more
2 years ago · John Ganz

