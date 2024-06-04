Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

Get 30 day free trial

JILL LAWRENCE: The MAGA Education of Larry Hogan

(Composite / Photos: GettyImages / Shutterstock)

FORMER MARYLAND GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN left office last year with a 77 percent job-approval rating—astonishing for anyone, and especially for a Republican in a deep blue state. But now, as a Senate candidate, the formula that won him two terms as governor is imploding on contact with the MAGA GOP. It started off well for Republicans interested in actually winning a Senate majority. Hogan said some dozen senators called to encourage him to get into the race, and so did former President George W. Bush. By February, Hogan made it official: He was in.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

📣Bulwark+ members can now listen to ad-free podcasts on Spotify! Learn more here.

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

Get 30 day free trial

WHEN MY FRIEND OF DECADES JIM KANDER called me a few weeks ago and told me the fiftieth anniversary was coming up, I didn’t have to ask him what he was referring to. I knew it was the “Beer Night Riot” in Cleveland on June 4, 1974—a night of sports infamy Jim and I got to experience firsthand. The events of that night weren’t televised or filmed as moving pictures, which is why all these years later many don’t know about the Beer Night Riot. But it deserves to be remembered for the wild night it was—a beautiful summer night baseball game between the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians where fans got so drunk on unlimited 10-cent beers that they stormed the field with bottles and knives. They were acting so crazy that the players for both teams had to counter-storm the field to protect themselves. Many of the players did so with baseball bats, although those didn’t offer much help against the bottles and chairs raining down on them from the upper decks.

READ THE REST.

Get 30 day free trial

NOW THAT A JURY HAS CONVICTED DONALD TRUMP on 34 felony counts, he has aimed his vengeance-driven, full-force fusillade directly at the rule of law. Beginning immediately after the guilty verdicts, he and his sycophants in the Republican party unloaded on our system of justice, screeching out that it is time for revenge. The administration of justice, they falsely claim, has been “weaponized” and used as a “cudgel” like in “a banana republic.”

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Tuesday! Since summer came early, the Post has this helpful guide on how to beat the ‘skeets.

Whoopsie! The RNC Convention website had a picture of a city that’s not Milwaukee. It was Saigon.

RIP Ben White… The force behind Politico’s Morning Money died after a brief illness. I wasn’t a personal friend of his, but met and worked with him over the years (he was an early guest on our podcast). One of the nicest guys in this business, and a major contributor to the success of Politico. He will be greatly missed.

Surely, you lie… Joe Wilson (yswidt?) has endorsed Nancy Mace’s challenger.

Fallout continues for wealthy St. Louis couple… accused of poisoning neighbor’s trees (St. Louis Post-Dispatch).

How a Profane Joke on Twitter… Spawned a Legal Army (NYTimes). Make sure that you spend a few minutes on this wonderful profile of friend of the newsletter Akiva Cohen & Company. Deserving a mention were some folks who didn’t make it into the profile: Kat Farley (@kateration.bsky.social), Debbie Gaynor (debbiemia.bsky.social), and Lane Haygood (@feralnietzsche.bsky.social).

For Alex Jones, Inc… Sandy Hook families argue for a new form: liquidated.

A new RVAT Billboard campaign! Check out the real-life billboards our friends at RVAT are putting up.

An honest trailer… For Civil War.

This is the new symbol… for “I boycotted the NFL because they disrespected the flag.” Just like people who call the pride flag weird often fly weird flags of their own with colored stripes.

Get 30 day free trial

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.