Ritchie Torres and Ben Smith: Pride and Priors
Ritchie Torres and Ben Smith: Pride and Priors

Tim Miller
Jun 04, 2024
Transcript

Rep. Ritchie Torres joins Tim Miller to discuss how to win working-class voters, his Dickensian upbringing, and Israel under the microscope of 24-hour news. Plus, mental health, Pride, and Trump as the GOP's new lord and savior. Then, Ben Smith talks about Americans fragmenting the media universe, and the Epoch Times grift.

show notes:

Torres talking about being a Zionist after being heckled
New Yorker piece on Guo Wengui that Ben mentioned 

