'The Last Stop in Yuma County's' Nasty Surprises

‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ (Well Go USA)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask how we wound up in a future in which people pull out their cell phone cameras to tape Chipotle’s burrito artisans in order to get a little extra rice and beans. Is the burrito panopticon the future we signed up for? And then they review The Last Stop in Yuma County, Francis Galluppi’s shockingly great debut noir. It’s on VOD now, they all hope you check it out. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ Friday for our bonus chat on nepo babies. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share