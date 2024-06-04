On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask how we wound up in a future in which people pull out their cell phone cameras to tape Chipotle’s burrito artisans in order to get a little extra rice and beans. Is the burrito panopticon the future we signed up for? And then they review The Last Stop in Yuma County, Francis Galluppi’s shockingly great debut noir. It’s on VOD now, they all hope you check it out. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ Friday for our bonus chat on nepo babies. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Share this post
'The Last Stop in Yuma County's' Nasty Surprises
www.thebulwark.com
'The Last Stop in Yuma County's' Nasty Surprises
Plus: How did we enter the burrito panopticon?
Jun 04, 2024
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
'The Last Stop in Yuma County's' Nasty Surprises