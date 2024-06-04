The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'The Last Stop in Yuma County's' Nasty Surprises
3
0:00
-34:17

'The Last Stop in Yuma County's' Nasty Surprises

Plus: How did we enter the burrito panopticon?
Sonny Bunch
Jun 04, 2024
3
Share
Transcript
‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ (Well Go USA)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask how we wound up in a future in which people pull out their cell phone cameras to tape Chipotle’s burrito artisans in order to get a little extra rice and beans. Is the burrito panopticon the future we signed up for? And then they review The Last Stop in Yuma County, Francis Galluppi’s shockingly great debut noir. It’s on VOD now, they all hope you check it out. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ Friday for our bonus chat on nepo babies. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

3 Comments
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
The Future Is Now, But More
  Sonny Bunch
AI and the Wasteland
  Sonny Bunch
Why 'The Idea of You' Doesn't Really Work
  Sonny Bunch
Roger Corman, 1926-2024
  Sonny Bunch
'Apes' Together, Strong?
  Sonny Bunch
The Rise of 'Mid TV'
  Sonny Bunch
The Perfectly Pleasant 'Fall Guy'
  Sonny Bunch