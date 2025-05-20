The Bulwark

A Difficult 'Friendship'
Plus: RIP, Max. (Who?) Welcome back, HBO Max. (Ohhhh.)
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 20, 2025
‘Friendship’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) say goodbye to Max and take a mild victory lap in the process. Then they review Friendship, the new cringe comedy from Tim Robinson and A24. Is it the feel-bad movie of the year or just a feel-bad movie? Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our summer preview episode on Friday. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

