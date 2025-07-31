Worst. Horror Movie List. Ever.

The Hollywood Reporter’s list of the 25 best horror movies released since 2000 is just really bad. So we discussed what, precisely, makes a horror movie a horror movie, and what we might put atop our own such lists.
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them. Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes