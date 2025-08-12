The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
'Weapons': 2025's Funniest Scary Movie
1
2
0:00
-50:31

'Weapons': 2025's Funniest Scary Movie

Plus: 'South Park' goes to war against the Trump Administration.
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Aug 12, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript
‘Weapons’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch, Alyssa Rosenberg, and Peter Suderman discussed how to best respond to South Park’s war on the Trump Administration and its cronies. Then they reviewed Weapons, the funniest scary movie of the year (so far!) that nevertheless has a poignant, melancholic core. (There are spoilers in this chat, so just let it be known that all three recommended it heartily if you’re worried about that sort of thing.) Make sure to swing by Thursday for a discussion of the shifting political winds in Hollywood. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture