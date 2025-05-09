The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Our Horrid AI Future
0:00
-12:53

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Our Horrid AI Future

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 09, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

The kids can’t read and the robots can’t act, but at least we’re democratizing the arts!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture