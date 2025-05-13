On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Spencer Kornhaber’s feature in The Atlantic asking if this is the worst period of American pop culture ever. Then they review the first nine episodes of Andor ahead of the series finale that hits Disney+ today. (Some spoilers through the ninth episode, but none for the last three, which debut at 9 p.m. Eastern time.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for a bonus episode on Sinners and The Studio. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!
Star Wars Gets Dark with 'Andor'
Plus: Is this the worst era of pop culture ever?
May 13, 2025
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.

Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
