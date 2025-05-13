The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Star Wars Gets Dark with 'Andor'
1
0:00
-47:27

Star Wars Gets Dark with 'Andor'

Plus: Is this the worst era of pop culture ever?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
May 13, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
‘Andor’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Spencer Kornhaber’s feature in The Atlantic asking if this is the worst period of American pop culture ever. Then they review the first nine episodes of Andor ahead of the series finale that hits Disney+ today. (Some spoilers through the ninth episode, but none for the last three, which debut at 9 p.m. Eastern time.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for a bonus episode on Sinners and The Studio. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture