Star Wars Gets Dark with 'Andor'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Spencer Kornhaber’s feature in The Atlantic asking if this is the worst period of American pop culture ever. Then they review the first nine episodes of Andor ahead of the series finale that hits Disney+ today. (Some spoilers through the ninth episode, but none for the last three, which debut at 9 p.m. Eastern time.) Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for a bonus episode on Sinners and The Studio. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

