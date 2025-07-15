The Bulwark

Ashley's avatar
Ashley
2h

The new immigration polling numbers alone let me know that we are a completely unserious country.

This is an excellent Triad JVL.

Mamdani can’t do a pilot program for 5 grocery stores, but the government and Apple can do full blown socialism because reasons.

The Epstein files are on Bondi’s desk, except there are no Epstein files, but if there were Epstein files they were written by Obama and Hillary, but also the Republicans vote under the cover of darkness not to release them.

Truly just staggering levels of stupidity happening right now.

And honestly, the hypocrisy is what is going to ultimately break me. I can feel it.

No Sympathy, No Charity's avatar
No Sympathy, No Charity
2h

JVL, MP Minerals in the second company with a government stake in it. Actually, the first company, US Steel (now owned by Nippon Steel) has a government controlled stake in it as well. Well, sort of. You see, in the case of the steel company, TRUMP himself has the “golden share” in the company. And it ONLY reverts back to the government upon Trump’s exit from the WH! Listen, true socialism has never been tried, maybe it will work this time!

Also, at this point, Bob Menendez has to be wondering what exactly he did to be in jail today, right?!

