Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

MAGA Excuses For Trump's Crimes

Will Saletan
Jan 14, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Donald Trump’s recent felony conviction has sent his supporters scrambling for excuses. From wild conspiracy theories to bizarre historical comparisons, Will brings you the top 10 right-wing coping mechanisms for Trump’s sentencing in the New York hush money case.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, live event archives and ad-free video shorts.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Will Saletan
Recent Episodes
The Smith Report Is Out
  William Kristol and Sam Stein
Bannon Vs. Musk War Is Here
  Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
Mike Johnson Threatens to Hold Wildfire Aid to CA Hostage
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Conspiracy Nuts Rule the World! How the Hell Do We Fight?
  William Kristol
Exclusive: New Video Footage From The Frontlines of Jan. 6
  Barry Rubin
Four Years After Jan. 6th, Trump Is Heading Back to the White House. What Have We Learned?
  Sam Stein
Jimmy Carter was a Misunderstood President. Here’s Why.
  Sam Stein and Jonathan Alter