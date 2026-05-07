The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ehlinger's avatar
David Ehlinger
2h

Florida Senator Rick Scott has not been convicted of a crime, but he was the CEO of Columbia/HCA when it ran the largest healthcare fraud scheme in U.S. history. MAGA.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Sherry Bural's avatar
Sherry Bural
2h

Appears that as long as you are a fraudster who supports Trump, fraud is very much ok in MAGA world. Worse, it’s a big positive for maga daddy himself.

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture